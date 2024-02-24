China Construction Bank (SEHK:939) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 5.00

The average one-year price target for China Construction Bank (SEHK:939) has been revised to 5.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 4.73 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.85 to a high of 6.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.82% from the latest reported closing price of 4.96 / share.

China Construction Bank Maintains 8.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Construction Bank. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 939 is 0.84%, an increase of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.88% to 7,198,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 872,687K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,024K shares, representing an increase of 99.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 939 by 14,961.12% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 546,051K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510,765K shares, representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 939 by 23.96% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 491,178K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562,020K shares, representing a decrease of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 939 by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 393,120K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401,052K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 939 by 8.90% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 345,441K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119,741K shares, representing an increase of 65.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 939 by 152.51% over the last quarter.

