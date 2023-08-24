News & Insights

China Construction Bank says to keep a 'proper level' of profit margin

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 24, 2023 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

Adds detail

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) 601939.SS0939.HK will strive to keep a proper level of net interest margin, CCB President Zhang Jinliang at a post-earnings news conference on Thursday.

The bank will continue to strengthen its ability to serve the real economy and to fend off financial risks, said Zhang.

The remarks come as state lenders are under pressure from Beijing to provide lower interest rates to beef up the faltering economy, squeezing their profits.

CCB's NIM stood at 1.79% at end-June, down from 1.83% at the end of March.

The bank will also face certain downward pressure from possible incoming repricing of existing mortgages, the bank's Chief Finance Officer Sheng Liurong told the press conference.

Detailed rules of lowering existing mortgage rates haven't come out yet, and it's hard to gauge its impact on banks' profits at this stage, said Sheng.

In addition, the bank will pay attention to prevent interest rate risks and will control the costs from long-term loans with low interest rates.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; editing by David Evans)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.