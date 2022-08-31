China Construction Bank says economy faces large downward pressure this year

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank 0939.HK601939.SS said on Wenesday the Chinese economy faces fairly large downward pressure this year.

The comments were made by Zhang Jinliang, president of CCB in a press conference following half year earnings results yesterday.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai, Editing by Louise Heavens)

