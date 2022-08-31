China Construction Bank says economy faces large downward pressure this year

China Construction Bank said on Wenesday the Chinese economy faces fairly large downward pressure this year.

The comments were made by Zhang Jinliang, president of CCB in a press conference following half year earnings results yesterday.

