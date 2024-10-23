China Construction Bank to Reveal Q3 2024 Results

China Construction Bank (HK:0939) has released an update.

China Construction Bank is set to reveal its third-quarter 2024 financial results in an upcoming teleconference on October 30th. The bank aims to provide investors with insights into its business operations and will address questions during the event. This presentation offers an opportunity for investors to gain a deeper understanding of the bank’s performance and strategic direction.

