News & Insights

Stocks
CICHF

China Construction Bank Redeems Tier 1 Capital Bonds

November 18, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Construction Bank (HK:0939) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Construction Bank has successfully completed the redemption of its RMB40 billion undated additional tier 1 capital bonds, originally issued in November 2019. The bank exercised its right to buy back the bonds following approval from the National Financial Regulatory Administration. This move reflects the bank’s strategic financial management and may impact its capital structure positively.

For further insights into HK:0939 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CICHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.