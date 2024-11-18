China Construction Bank Redeems Tier 1 Capital Bonds

China Construction Bank (HK:0939) has released an update.

China Construction Bank has successfully completed the redemption of its RMB40 billion undated additional tier 1 capital bonds, originally issued in November 2019. The bank exercised its right to buy back the bonds following approval from the National Financial Regulatory Administration. This move reflects the bank’s strategic financial management and may impact its capital structure positively.

