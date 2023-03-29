China Construction Bank Q4 profit rises 8.8%

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)601939.SS0939.HK reported an 8.8% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

China's second-biggest lender by assets saw profits rise to 76.6 billion yuan ($11.12 billion) in the October to December period, compared with 70.4 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said in a filing.

Profit for the full year increased 7.06% to 323.9 billion yuan, compared to a Refinitiv estimate of 314.5 billion yuan drawn from 21 analyst.

($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham, Editing by William Maclean)

