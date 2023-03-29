China Construction Bank Q4 profit rises 8.8%

Credit: REUTERS/SHU ZHANG

March 29, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)601939.SS0939.HK reported an 8.8% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

China's second-biggest lender by assets saw profits rise to 76.6 billion yuan ($11.12 billion) in the October to December period, compared with 70.4 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said in a filing.

Profit for the full year increased 7.06% to 323.9 billion yuan, compared to a Refinitiv estimate of 314.5 billion yuan drawn from 21 analyst.

($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham, Editing by William Maclean)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.