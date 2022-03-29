China Construction Bank Q4 profit rises 7.9%

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)601939.SS, 0939.HK reported a 7.9% rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

China's second-biggest lender by assets saw profits rise to 70.4 billion yuan ($11.07 billion)in the October to December period, compared with 65.2 billion yuan a year earlier.

Profit for the full year increased 11.6% to 302.5 billion yuan, compared to a Refinitiv estimate of 293.1 billion yuan drawn from 21 analysts.

($1 = 6.3590 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Engen Tham in Shanghai, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.