China Construction Bank Q3 profit up 2.63%

Credit: REUTERS/© Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters

October 26, 2023 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang, Selena Li, Engen Tham for Reuters ->

Q3 net profit 88.11 bln yuan vs 85.85 bln yuan on-year

NIM 1.75% end-Sept vs 1.79% end-June

NPL ratio remained at 1.37% end-Sept

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) 601939.SS0939.HK, the first of the country's five largest lenders to report third-quarter results this week, said its net profit grew 2.63% year on year, a filing showed on Thursday.

China's second-biggest lender by assets saw profits rise to 88.11 billion yuan ($12.04 billion) in the July to September quarter.

The bank said it will continue to fully support the real economy, as the world's second largest economy suffered from weak domestic demand and a deepening property crisis.

Its net interest margin, a key gauge of bank profitability, narrowed to 1.75% from 1.79% at end-June, it said.

Its non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.37% at end-September, unchanged from three months earlier.

($1 = 7.3191 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang, Selena Li and Engen Tham; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely)

