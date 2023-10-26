China Construction Bank Q3 profit up 2.63%

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) 601939.SS0939.HK on Thursday reported a 2.63% rise in third-quarter net profit.

China's second-biggest lender by assets saw profits rise to 88.11 billion yuan ($12.04 billion) in the July to September period, up from 85.85 billion yuan in the same period last year, according to a filing by the bank.

($1 = 7.3191 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang, Selena Li and Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

