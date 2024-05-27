China Construction Bank Invests in Tech Future

China Construction Bank (HK:0939) has released an update.

China Construction Bank Corporation has announced a significant investment of RMB 21.5 billion into the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Phase III, acquiring a 6.25% shareholding to be paid over the next decade. This strategic investment aligns with national development goals for the integrated circuit industry and does not require shareholder approval, having already been approved by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. This move represents the bank’s commitment to supporting the real economy and fostering sustainable economic and social development.

