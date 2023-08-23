News & Insights

China Construction Bank H1 profit up 3.36%

August 23, 2023 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham for Reuters ->

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)601939.SS0939.HK reported a 3.36% rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday.

China's second-biggest lender by assets saw profits rise to 167.34 billion yuan ($22.95 billion), a filing by the bank showed.

($1 = 7.2901 Chinese yuan renminbi)

