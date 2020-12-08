China Construction Bank granted qualifying full bank licence in Singapore

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank 601939.SS0939.HK, country's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday that its Singapore branch has been granted a qualifying full bank licence by the local monetary authority.

With the licence，CCB's Singapore branch "will be focusing its efforts in establishing a commodity trade financing center, investment banking transaction centre and fintech innovation center in Singapore," it said.

Currently, there are 10 foreign banks holding such licences in Singapore.

