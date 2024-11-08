News & Insights

China Construction Bank Announces Interim Dividend Details

November 08, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

China Construction Bank (HK:0939) has released an update.

China Construction Bank Corporation has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 0.197 per share for the first half of 2024, with payment scheduled for January 27, 2025. Investors should note the ex-dividend date of January 2, 2025, and the record date of January 9, 2025. This update provides important dates for shareholders and highlights potential dividend income for those invested in the bank.

