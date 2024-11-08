News & Insights

Stocks
CICHF

China Construction Bank Announces 2024 Meeting and Dividend Plans

November 08, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Construction Bank (HK:0939) has released an update.

China Construction Bank has announced its Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2024, set for November 28 in Beijing, where key resolutions including an interim profit distribution plan and remuneration plans for directors and supervisors will be considered. The bank proposes an interim cash dividend of RMB0.197 per share, totaling RMB49,252 million, with an expected payment date of January 27, 2025. Investors should note the deadlines for attending the meeting and for receiving dividends.

For further insights into HK:0939 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CICHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.