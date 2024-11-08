China Construction Bank Announces 2024 Meeting and Dividend Plans

China Construction Bank (HK:0939) has released an update.

China Construction Bank has announced its Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2024, set for November 28 in Beijing, where key resolutions including an interim profit distribution plan and remuneration plans for directors and supervisors will be considered. The bank proposes an interim cash dividend of RMB0.197 per share, totaling RMB49,252 million, with an expected payment date of January 27, 2025. Investors should note the deadlines for attending the meeting and for receiving dividends.

