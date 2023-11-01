China Construction Bank - ADR (CICHY) Price Target Increased by 5.30% to 11.75

The average one-year price target for China Construction Bank - ADR (OTC:CICHY) has been revised to 11.75 / share. This is an increase of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 11.16 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.44 to a high of 12.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.80% from the latest reported closing price of 11.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Construction Bank - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CICHY is 0.72%, a decrease of 15.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 324,040K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 90,399K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,974K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CICHY by 7.25% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 82,959K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,571K shares, representing a decrease of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CICHY by 14.16% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 80,844K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,605K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CICHY by 20.81% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 20,596K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,581K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CICHY by 5.33% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 11,232K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,834K shares, representing a decrease of 49.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CICHY by 31.07% over the last quarter.

