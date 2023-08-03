China Construction Bank - ADR (CICHY) Price Target Decreased by 8.78% to 11.97

The average one-year price target for China Construction Bank - ADR (OTC:CICHY) has been revised to 11.97 / share. This is an decrease of 8.78% from the prior estimate of 13.13 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.66 to a high of 12.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.12% from the latest reported closing price of 11.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Construction Bank - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CICHY is 0.86%, an increase of 28.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 333,937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 92,571K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,028K shares, representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CICHY by 13.02% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 84,974K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,715K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CICHY by 6.40% over the last quarter.

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 78,605K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,818K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CICHY by 8.99% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 20,581K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,805K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CICHY by 3.53% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 17,680K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,419K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CICHY by 1.35% over the last quarter.

