China considers moving stakes in debt managers to sovereign wealth fund - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 18, 2023 — 10:09 pm EDT

May 19 (Reuters) - China is considering transferring government ownership in the country's biggest bad debt managers to a unit of its sovereign wealth fund, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Under the proposal, the Ministry of Finance will move its stakes in China Cinda Asset Management Co 1359.HK, China Great Wall Asset Management and China Orient Asset Management to Central Huijin Investment, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

