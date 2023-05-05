China considers more pork purchases to support prices

Adds pork prices

BEIJING, May 5 (Reuters) - China's state planner will hold discussions with other departments about a new round of pork purchases for state reserves in an effort to support hog prices, it said on Friday.

Hog prices have been running at a low level, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its official Wechat account, and declined further last week.

Prices were below 15 yuan ($2.17) per kilogram last month, data from Shanghai JC Intelligence Co shows, pressured by excess supply. 0#JCI-HOG

In Cangzhou, Hebei, one of the main hog-trading locations in northern China, hog prices have slumped 44% since last October. JCI-HOG-CZHOU

($1 = 6.9090 Chinese yuan renminbi)

