China considers extending trading hours for onshore yuan - sources

China is considering extending its onshore currency trading hours, according to four sources familiar with the matter, a move that could spur demand for the yuan from global investors.

The central bank has surveyed some major market players and sought feedback on lengthening the daily session until 3 a.m. Beijing-time (1900 GMT), according to the sources.

Yuan trading sessions now run from 9:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) to 11:30 p.m. (1530 GMT).

