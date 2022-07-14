China considers ending Australia coal ban on Russia supply fears - Bloomberg news

Chinese officials are proposing to end a near two-year ban on importing Australian coal on supply concerns due to Western-led sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The proposal will be submitted to senior leaders with a recommendation that Beijing resume Australian imports, prompted by fears European-led curbs on Russian energy will increase competition for coal from China's main suppliers like Indonesia, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, some companies are already preparing to resume imports.

