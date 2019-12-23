China considering more RRR cuts to lower financing costs - Premier Li

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday the government will study taking more measures to lower financing costs for smaller companies, including broad-based and "targeted" cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), relending and rediscounting.

Li made the comments during a trip to the southwestern province of Sichuan, according to state television CCTV. He did not give details.

China's economic growth slowed to near 30-year lows in the third quarter.

