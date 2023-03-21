China considering cutting 2023 crude steel output by around 2.5% - sources

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China is considering cutting its crude steel output by around 2.5% this year, said two sources familiar with the matter, extending a two-year-old policy to curb emissions from the world's largest steel sector.

The target was proposed by policy makers at a meeting last week but has not yet been finalised, said the people who attended the meeting.

They declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.

The National Development and Reform Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Amy Lv, Jing Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

