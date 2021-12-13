China confident to realise its main economic goals this year - Premier Li

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China is capable of realising its main economic goals this year, and will prioritise stabilising economic growth next year in the face of renewed downward pressures, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China will adopt effective measures to tackle difficulties, Li told David Malpass, President of the World Bank, in a video conference, according to Xinhua.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.