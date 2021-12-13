China confident to realise its main economic goals this year - Premier Li

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China is capable of realising its main economic goals this year, and will prioritise stabilising economic growth next year in the face of renewed downward pressures, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China will adopt effective measures to tackle difficulties, Li told David Malpass, President of the World Bank, in a video conference, according to Xinhua.

