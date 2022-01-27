China conditionally approves AMD's $35 bln deal for Xilinx
SHANGHAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Thursday it had conditionally approved Advanced Micro Devices Inc's AMD.O $35 billion all-stock deal for peer Xilinx XLNX.O.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Toby Chopra)
