China conditionally approves AMD's $35 bln deal for Xilinx

Brenda Goh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Thursday it had conditionally approved Advanced Micro Devices Inc's AMD.O $35 billion all-stock deal for peer Xilinx XLNX.O.

