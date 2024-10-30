China Conch Subsidiary Reports 2024 Financials

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. (HK:0587) has released an update.

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. has disclosed the unaudited financial results of its subsidiary, Anhui Conch Environment Group, for the first nine months of 2024. The subsidiary reported a net profit of RMB 163.11 million, with total assets amounting to RMB 8,432.74 million as of September 30, 2024. Investors are advised to exercise caution as this financial information is unaudited and does not encompass the entire company’s financial health.

