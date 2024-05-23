China Conch Announces Key AGM Resolutions

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. (HK:0587) has released an update.

China Conch Environment Protection Holdings Ltd. has announced a supplemental notice for their upcoming AGM, maintaining the original schedule and introducing new resolutions for shareholder consideration. These resolutions include granting the directors a mandate to buy back up to 10% of the company’s shares and to allot, issue, or deal with additional shares or securities convertible into shares, within certain limits.

