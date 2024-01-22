News & Insights

Commodities

China completes pilot commercialisation of GM soybeans and corn - official

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

January 22, 2024 — 09:11 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China has successfully completed its pilot projects for commercialisation of genetically modified (GM) soybeans and corn, an Agriculture Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The country has for years moved cautiously on deployment of GM crops, but is steadily opening up to commercial cultivation as it seeks to safeguard its food security.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; writing by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.