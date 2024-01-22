China completes pilot commercialisation of GM soybeans and corn - official

BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) - China has successfully completed its pilot projects for commercialisation of genetically modified (GM) soybeans and corn, an Agriculture Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The country has for years moved cautiously on deployment of GM crops, but is steadily opening up to commercial cultivation as it seeks to safeguard its food security.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; writing by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

