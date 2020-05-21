US Markets

China complains to U.S. about planned Taiwan arms sale

Contributor
Cate Cadell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had lodged "solemn representations" with the United States to complain about a planned U.S. sale of advanced torpedoes to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had lodged "solemn representations" with the United States to complain about a planned U.S. sale of advanced torpedoes to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    15 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular