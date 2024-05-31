News & Insights

China Communications Services Unveils Board Structure

May 31, 2024 — 05:20 am EDT

China Communications Services (HK:0552) has released an update.

China Communications Services Corporation Limited has announced the current composition of its board of directors, including executive and non-executive members, as well as the structure of its six committees with respective member assignments. The board includes a mix of executive directors like Chairman Mr. Luan Xiaowei and President Mr. Yan Dong, non-executive directors, and independent non-executive directors, each playing specific roles across various committees. The strategic alignment and oversight of the company are maintained through the active involvement of board members in committees such as Strategy, Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, Non-competition Undertaking Review, and Right of First Refusal and Priority Right Committees.

