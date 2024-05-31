China Communications Services Unveils Board Structure

China Communications Services (HK:0552) has released an update.

China Communications Services Corporation Limited has announced the current composition of its board of directors, including executive and non-executive members, as well as the structure of its six committees with respective member assignments. The board includes a mix of executive directors like Chairman Mr. Luan Xiaowei and President Mr. Yan Dong, non-executive directors, and independent non-executive directors, each playing specific roles across various committees. The strategic alignment and oversight of the company are maintained through the active involvement of board members in committees such as Strategy, Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, Non-competition Undertaking Review, and Right of First Refusal and Priority Right Committees.

For further insights into HK:0552 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.