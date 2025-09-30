China Communications Services Corporation (CUCSF) Price Target Increased by 22.76% to 0.68

The average one-year price target for China Communications Services Corporation (OTCPK:CUCSF) has been revised to $0.68 / share. This is an increase of 22.76% from the prior estimate of $0.55 dated October 13, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.60 to a high of $0.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.32% from the latest reported closing price of $0.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Communications Services Corporation. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUCSF is 0.13%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 336,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,898K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,500K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUCSF by 8.30% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,015K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,011K shares , representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUCSF by 2.25% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 29,988K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,952K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUCSF by 0.17% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,876K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,612K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUCSF by 12.18% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18,417K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

