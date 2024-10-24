News & Insights

China Communications Construction Co. Reports Strong Q3 Growth

October 24, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

China Communications Construction Co (DE:CYY) has released an update.

China Communications Construction Co. reported a robust performance in the first three quarters of 2024, with a 9.28% increase in new contract values, totaling RMB1,280,456 million. The company saw significant growth in its emerging business sector, with a 27% rise in new contracts, and a 24.66% increase in overseas market contracts. This progress highlights the company’s focus on improving quality and efficiency while expanding its international presence.

