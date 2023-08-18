News & Insights

China commercial banks net profits grew 2.6% in H1 - regulator

August 18, 2023 — 04:38 am EDT

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Net profits of China's commercial banks grew 2.6% year-on-year in the first half of this year, the National Financial Regulatory Administration said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The growth rate was 4.5 percentage points lower than the same period last year, the regulator said.

Commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio was 1.62% at the end of the second quarter this year, the regulator said.

