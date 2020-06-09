China commerce official says it will take time for foreign demand to recover

Xu Jing Reuters
Stella Qiu Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - It will take some time for foreign demand to recover even as some countries have reopened their economies, a Chinese commerce ministry official Zhang Li told reporters on Wednesday.

