China commerce ministry says in close touch with U.S. on signing trade deal

Yawen Chen Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China is in close touch with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal, the country's commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding that both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.

Gao Feng, commerce ministry spokesman, made the comments to reporters at a regular briefing.

