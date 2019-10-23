Culture

China commerce minister says new policies coming to promote trade development -Caixin

Contributor
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Published

China will issue new policies to promote high-quality development in trade, according to a Caixin report citing Wednesday remarks by Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China will issue new policies to promote high-quality development in trade, according to a Caixin report citing Wednesday remarks by Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.

China's trade development faces major changes in the internal and external environment, said Zhong Shan at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to the report.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Gabriel.Crossley@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Culture

Explore

Most Popular