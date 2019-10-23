China commerce minister says new policies coming to promote trade development -Caixin

BEIJING, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China will issue new policies to promote high-quality development in trade, according to a Caixin report citing Wednesday remarks by Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.

China's trade development faces major changes in the internal and external environment, said Zhong Shan at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to the report.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Gabriel.Crossley@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.