US Markets
INTC

China commerce minister, Intel CEO discuss semiconductor industry chain -commerce ministry

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 11, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Intel's INTC.O CEO Patrick Paul Gelsinger on Tuesday in Beijing, and exchanged views on maintaining the security and stability of the global semiconductor industry chain, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

China will provide a broader market for multinational companies, including Intel, the ministry quoted Wang as saying.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang, Albee Zhang and Bernard Orr;)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.