China commerce minister, Intel CEO discuss semiconductor industry chain -commerce ministry

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Intel's INTC.O CEO Patrick Paul Gelsinger on Tuesday in Beijing, and exchanged views on maintaining the security and stability of the global semiconductor industry chain, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

China will provide a broader market for multinational companies, including Intel, the ministry quoted Wang as saying.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang, Albee Zhang and Bernard Orr;)

