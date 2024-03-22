News & Insights

US Markets
HPQ

China commerce minister calls for HP to deepen footprint in Chinese market

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 22, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China's commerce minister Wang Wentao said he hoped HP Inc HPQ.N would deepen its footprint and increase innovation and investment in the Chinese market, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with HP President and CEO Enrique Lores on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

Wang also met with the chairman of Mercedes-Benz on Thursday, welcoming the German company to seize opportunities in China's digital development.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.