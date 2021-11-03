China coking coal futures track spot prices higher, snap five-day losing trail

By Min Zhang and Enrico Dela Cruz

BEIJING/MANILA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal futures rose for the first time in six trading sessions on Wednesday, surging more than 12% in early trade on big backwardation amid tight supplies, while coke prices also jumped.

"Steel production costs are very high now. Mills and coking plants are gaming how much room is there left for further adjustment between spot and futures prices," said Wang Yingwu, analyst with Huatai Futures in Beijing, adding that profits at coking plants are also thin now.

Current coke prices are around 1,100 yuan ($171.90) per tonne higher than the January futures contract, while spot coking coal prices are also several hundreds yuan higher, according to a Huatai Futures note.

The most actively traded coking coal futures DJMcv1 on the Dalian Commodity Exchange soared as much as 12.6% to 2,474 yuan ($386.63) per tonne. They were up 11.3% to 2,446 yuan as of 0330 GMT.

Coke futures DCJcv1 on the Dalian bourse rose 7.3% to 3,195 yuan a tone, after gaining as much as 8.9% earlier during the session.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange DCIOcv1 dipped 0.4% to 590 yuan a tonne. Spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China declined $5 to $102 per tonne on Tuesday, data from SteelHome consultancy showed. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.

Construction rebar SRBcv1 slipped 0.2% to 4,380 yuan a tonne while hot rolled coils SHHCcv1 used in the manufacturing sector rose 1.0% to 4,752 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1, for December delivery, faltered 1.4% to 18,470 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3989 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.