China coking coal, coke rally loses steam; supply fears linger

Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's benchmark coking coal and coke futures swung between gains and losses on Wednesday following another blistering rally, after the market regulator announced an increase in transaction fees for the actively-traded contracts.

China's Dalian Commodity Exchange on Tuesday issued a notice on the increase in handling fees for October, November, December and January contracts, effective from Wednesday's night trading.

The most-active January coking coal DJMcv1 ended the morning session 0.7% lower at 2,827.50 yuan ($437.51) a tonne, after a 15.7% advance over the last five sessions.

Dalian coke's most-traded January contract DCJcv1 rose 0.4% to 3,578.50 yuan a tonne, rising for the eighth session, but off its record peak scaled on Tuesday.

Tight coking coal supply in China, which has banned coal from major producer Australia and is hit by weak output from local mines due to environmental and safety restrictions, has fuelled the rally in prices of the steelmaking ingredients.

Supply concerns have intensified in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions that also affected coal shipments from Mongolia, with two more coronavirus cases involving drivers reportedly detected this week at Ganqimaodu Port in China's Inner Mongolia region.

"Strong domestic coal demand and tighter supply in China should pave the way for more imports to replenish the inventories," ANZ analysts said in a note.

But with the ban on Australian coal, Chinese steelmakers will have to look for supplies from other major sources such as Russia and the United States, analysts said.

Iron ore, another key steelmaking input, was also lower, with the Dalian benchmark January contract DCIOcv1 down 1.3%. Its most-active October contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFV1 shed 4.2%.

"While China's ongoing capacity restrictions suggest steel production is slowing, we have to watch the (mills') compliance level as the margins still remain attractive," ANZ analysts said.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 dropped 1.7%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 lost 1.6%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 slumped 2%.

