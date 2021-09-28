China coking coal, coke futures leap amid supply crunch

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal and coke futures jumped more than 4% on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns of tight supply amid Beijing's toughening emissions standards, although demand for the steelmaking ingredients remained tepid as mills cut production.

"Under the energy consumption restriction and environmental policy, the supply and demand for coke contracted," Huatai Futures analysts wrote in a note.

Coking coal imports from Mongolia are still sluggish while the shortage in thermal coal also indirectly affected coking coal blending supply, Huatai Futures added.

Prices for the metallurgical coal on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DJMcv1 rose as much as 4.4% to 2,972 yuan ($459.62) per tonne. The futures contract was up 3.5% at 3,946 yuan a tonne, as of 0207 GMT.

Thermal coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange CZCcv1 surged 5.3% to 1,297 yuan per tonne amid supply crunch.

Dalian coke futures DCJcv1 soared 4.5% to 3,348 yuan per tonne.

Tight coal supply, which led to power cuts across households to industrial sectors in China, fuelled steel prices. Widening power shortages have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 rose 1.4% to 5,579 yuan per tonne.

Hot-rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in cars and home appliances, increased 1.1% to 5,618 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1 fell 1.7% to 20,375 yuan a tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on Dalian bourse DCIOcv1, retreated after gaining for three consecutive sessions and dropped 4.2% to 670 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.4662 yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.