China coke futures surge over 3% on tight supply pressures

By Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China's coke futures surged more than 3% on Monday buoyed by tight supply and robust demand, extending a rally that saw prices of the steelmaking ingredient posting uninterrupted monthly gains from May to December last year.

The most-traded coke for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCJcv1 rose as much as 3.4% to a contract-high 2,900 yuan ($446.48) a tonne.

The continuing tight availability of coke in China coincides with the top steel producer's strong appetite for the raw material, analysts at Sinosteel Futures wrote in a note.

"The recent concentrated withdrawal of some coking capacity in Shanxi, Henan, and Hebei provinces has weakened coke supply," they said. "The tightness of coke supply...has intensified."

Dalian coke posted a 67% gain for 2020, its biggest yearly rise since 2017.

Coke supply pressures are unlikely to ease in the short term, Mysteel consultancy reported on Dec. 24, while citing the willingness of Chinese steel mills to pay higher prices.

Other steelmaking inputs also gained on the first trading day of 2021, with the Dalian iron ore for May delivery DCIOcv1 up 0.3% at 989.50 yuan a tonne by 0246 GMT.

Iron ore's most-traded February contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFG1 advanced 0.7% to $157.10 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China, which currently buys most of its iron ore requirements from Australia, aims to build one or two globally significant overseas iron ore mines by 2025 to boost supply and strengthen its pricing power.

* China is allowing imports of new-standard steel scrap, or recycled steel raw materials, starting this year.

* Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 climbed 0.5%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dropped 0.8%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 climbed 1.6%.

* Spot iron ore for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 ended 2020 at $161 a tonne, to post an annual gain of 73%, according to SteelHome consultancy.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.