China coke futures hit near 6-week high tracking spot prices

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - Chinese coke futures hit a near six-week high on Wednesday after some major coking plants sought to raise spot prices, while safety inspections were supporting coking coal prices.

Coking plants in Shandong, Hebei and Shanxi provinces have proposed to lift coke prices by 100-110 yuan ($15.29-16.82) per tonne recently, according to state media.

The most-traded coke futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCJcv1, for May delivery, jumped 2.3% to 2,470 yuan ($377.68) a tonne by 0255 GMT.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse DJMcv1 also gained following safety checks at coal mines after a raft of coal mine accidents recently. They edged up 0.4% to 1,590 yuan per tonne.

Steel rebar and hot rolled coils prices on Shanghai Futures Exchange, both for October delivery, gained for a second straight session on robust demand.

"We expect steel demand will peak in April-May," Tang Chuanlin, senior analyst with CITIC Securities said in a note.

"Consumption recovery in the first half will be better than the second half, while overall demand is seen at around 6% this year," Tang added.

Construction rebar futures SRBcv1 rose 1.6% to 5,141 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils SHHCcv1 increased 1.4% to 5,429 yuan a tonne.

* Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange DCIOcv1, for September delivery, dipped 0.3% to 1,013 yuan per tonne.

* Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 gained by $1.5 to $173.5 a tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

* Shanghai stainless steel SHSScv1, for June delivery, slipped 0.8% to 13,885 yuan a tonne.

