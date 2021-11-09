China coke futures fall on winter inventory buildup concerns

By Enrico Dela Cruz

Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's coke futures fell on Tuesday, weighed down by reports of bad weather in northern provinces and cities hampering the transportation of the steelmaking input, while iron ore also came under pressure on worries over falling steel prices.

The most-active January coke on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCJcv1 ended daytime trading 1.8% lower at 3,012.50 yuan ($470.85) a tonne.

Citing a report from China's transport ministry, analysts at Sinosteel Futures said some roads had to be closed to vehicles amid heavy snow across the northern part of the country.

China's weather agency on Sunday issued the winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns about traffic disruptions.

"The pace of coke transportation to the downstream (buyers) may slow down again, which will increase the inventory pressure on coking companies," Sinosteel analysts said in a note.

Dalian coking coal DJMcv1 slumped 2.6%.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore for January delivery DCIOcv1 fell 1% to 561 yuan a tonne, trading near a 12-month low, while the most-active December contract on the Singapore Exchange SZZFZ1 dropped 2.1% to $90.20 a tonne by 0811 GMT.

A record fall in Chinese steel output this year as the world's biggest steel producer seeks to curb carbon emissions, has led to a significant correction in iron ore prices.

From a record $232.50 a tonne in May, the spot price of benchmark 62%-grade Australian iron ore for delivery to China had sunk more than 140% to the lowest since May 2020 as of last Friday, based on SteelHome consultancy data. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

"We are closely watching the unfolding correction in Chinese steel prices - if this continues it could be the start of a second leg down for iron ore prices," said Justin Smirk, a senior economist at Westpac.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 0.7%, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 dipped 1.1%. Stainless steel SHSScv1 slumped 1.9%.

China monthly crude steel outputhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3D2pUdG

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

