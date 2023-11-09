News & Insights

US Markets

China coast guard urges Philippines to stop infringing on sovereignty

Credit: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

November 09, 2023 — 10:34 pm EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds remarks from China coast guard

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's coast guard on Friday urged the Philippines to stop infringing on the country's sovereignty after several Philippine resupply vessels entered into waters near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

The Philippine National Security Council said it would issue a statement soon on the resupply mission.

China's coast guard said two small Philippine transport ships and three coast guard ships entered the waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, without the permission of the Chinese government.

The shoal is in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

China rejects that and says it has sovereignty over the Spratlys, known in China as the Nansha Islands, and its adjacent waters.

The two countries have had several confrontations during the past few months in the region, and China has condemned Philippine resupply missions to the shoal. 　　 　　　

"The China coast guard has followed Philippine vessels in accordance with the law, taken control measures, and made temporary special arrangements for the Philippine side to transport food and other necessary daily necessities," the coast guard said in a statement.

"We urge the Philippines to immediately stop its violations of China's territorial sovereignty," the statement said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gerry Doyle)

((bernard.orr@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.