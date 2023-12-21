News & Insights

China coal mine accident kills 12

Credit: REUTERS/WILLIAM HONG

December 21, 2023 — 12:56 am EST

Written by Andrew Hayley and Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An accident at a coal mine in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang has killed 12, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

Thirteen people were also injured in Wednesday's accident at the Kunyuan coal mine in the city of Jixi, and its cause is still being investigated, the broadcaster said.

China's coal mining sector has suffered a string of high-profile accidents this year, despite government efforts to tighten safety enforcement.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.