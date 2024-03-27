News & Insights

China coal industry group says output at accident-hit mining hubs back to normal

March 27, 2024 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Coal mining output at accident-hit mining districts of Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia in China's north have returned to normal, a major coal industry group said on Wednesday.

A recent spike in coal mine accidents had pushed authorities to order safety inspections at major mining hubs including Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia, slowing down production. Shanxi, China's top producing province, was also subject to checks.

The domestic market is still oversupplied, said Han Lei, General Manager at the research department of China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association, adding that imports of the polluting fuel continued to be at a "high level".

