China coal imports slip from 10-month high in Oct as COVID curbs crimp demand

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's coal imports slipped in October from a 10-month high in September, as Beijing's ultra-strict COVID-19 restrictions dampened demand for the power generation fuel.

Coal arrivals in October were 29.08 million tonnes, up 8% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the General Administration of Customs on Monday. Coal imports hit 33.05 million tonnes in the prior month.

For the first 10 months of 2022, the world's biggest coal consumer brought in a total of 230 million tonnes, down 10.5% on the year, customs data showed.

China has reported hundreds of daily COVID-19 cases across the country since late September and local governments have imposed strict mobility rules to contain the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Residential demand for power is expected to pick up as the weather gets colder, but there is still little sign of improving industrial consumption as Beijing's strict COVID-19 measures crimp economic activity.

Coal-fired power and heating plants typically start to build inventory in October. The average coal stocks at major utilities reached a level equivalent to 25 days of use in late October, according to the China Electricity Council.

Meanwhile, transport infrastructure limitations in Russia also restrained China's coal purchases from the country.

