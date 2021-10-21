China coal futures dive further on signs of govt intervention

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures fell the maximum permitted 11% at the start of trade on Thursday, extending losses since Tuesday when the government signalled it might intervene to cool prices.

China's most-active thermal coal futures CZCcv1 tumbled limit down 11% at the open to 1,587.4 yuan ($248.28) per tonne. They are down almost 20% from the record high of 1,982 yuan per tonne touched on Tuesday, although year-to-date futures prices are still up by over 200%

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Tuesday it was studying ways of intervening in high coal prices and would take all necessary steps to bring them into a reasonable range, after calling a meeting of key coal companies and the industry association.

China is the world's biggest producer and consumer of coal, its main power generation fuel, and has been increasing output to meet demand.

($1 = 6.3936 Chinese yuan renminbi)

