China Coal Energy Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Results

October 23, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

China Coal Energy Co (HK:1898) has released an update.

China Coal Energy Co. reported a slight decrease in net profit and revenue for the third quarter of 2024, with net profit down 0.6% and revenue up by 1.2% compared to the same period last year. The company’s basic earnings per share fell by 2.7%, reflecting a challenging financial environment despite a small increase in total assets and owners’ equity. Investors in the coal sector might find these results indicative of broader market trends impacting energy stocks.

