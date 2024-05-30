News & Insights

China Coal Energy Proposes Shareholder Dividends

May 30, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

China Coal Energy Co (HK:1898) has released an update.

China Coal Energy Co. has announced a proposal from its controlling shareholder, China National Coal Group, to pay a special dividend and an interim dividend for 2024, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and sharing success. Shareholders are to receive a special dividend of RMB0.113 per share, with further dividends tied to 2024’s first half profits. A Board meeting is scheduled for June 12, 2024, to consider these proposals, with the final decision subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting.

